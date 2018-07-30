Sofia Richie’s ‘Fears’ Over Scott Disick’s Reality Show Revealed: She’s Worried She’ll Lose Him

Scott Disick just announced that he has a brand new reality show in the works — but is Sofia Richie OK with it? A source close told HL EXCLUSIVELY how she feels about it!

Scott Disick recently teased a new reality show centered around him that’s in the works over at E!, which will be about him “buying and selling properties”, but how does Sofia Richie feel about his new venture? A source close to the model told us EXCLUSIVELY that while she’s excited for him, she does has have her reservations. “Sofia is super proud of Scott, this new show is going to be a chance for everyone to see him in a new light,” our source said. He’s going to be his own man, instead of just Kourtney Kardashian’s baby daddy, and Sofia could not be more happy about that. Sofia feels Scott gets so many unfair judgments because of how he’s been portrayed on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, and Sofia is looking forward to having a lot of people eat their words when they see Scott’s new show and get to see the real him, the Scott she knows and loves.”

However, despite all the positivity she feels about the show, Sofia has some lingering doubts about what it might mean for their relationship. “Sofia does have some fears though,” our source added. “She knows once the show gets going, Scott will have even more attention on him, and she can’t help but worry about losing him. But that’s a fear she always battles with Scott. He’s so unpredictable, you never quite know what he will do.”

However, when it comes to Scott’s unpredictability, it’s a two-sided coin. While it’s a source of worry for her (like in the case of that random blonde he was caught cuddling up to at Kanye West‘s album listening party in Wyoming), it’s also something she admires about him. “Sofia loves that about him,” our source went on to say. “Things are never boring, but the downside is she can never a hundred percent relax when it comes to Scott.”