Sam Heughan Was Asked If Would Be The Next James Bond & This Was His Cryptic Answer

Will Sam Heughan be the next 007 after Daniel Craig hangs up his hat as James Bond? The ‘Outlander’ actor is setting the record straight!

You can count on under two hands the amount of actors who have been lucky enough to portray everyone’s favorite Martini-loving secret agent, Bond… James Bond. While Daniel Craig is currently slated to be 007 at least one more time, fans have been speculating about who could take his place once his reign as Bond is over. And one of the Oddjob-like hats being tossed into the ring is Outlander‘s Sam Heughan. While promoting his latest film The Spy Who Dumped Me during a Facebook Live session, Sam was put on the spot about rumors that he’s being considered for the role. The interviewer asked, “Are you really in the running for James Bond? Please say yes.”

And what’s even more intriguing was Sam’s response that left fans shaken (not stirred). “Well if you would like me to, of course I will,” Sam said. “I feel like I’ve got the tuxedo and I’ve got the car from this movie so I could just take them with me. So, really actually they don’t need to pay me that much because I can bring everything with me.” Tux? Check. Badass car? Check. Potential pay cut? Check. You don’t need to be Q to realize that this choice kind of makes sense.

But Sam’s not the first actor to be associated with Craig’s replacement. In fact, Chris Hemsworth responded to rumors that he’s being considered for the next Bond. He told Australia’s Channel 7 Sunrise show on Feb. 5, “Yeah, I mean, I think any actor would jump at that opportunity. I’m certainly a fan.” And in addition, Harry Styles’ name has also been floated around. In fact, Lee Smith, the editor of Spectre, came forward to say he’d love to see singer play the British agent! “Harry could do it. If they wanted a younger Bond then why not? He has got it,” he told the Daily Star. “Harry is really good and he can go all the way. He is an exceptional talent and a complete natural on camera.”