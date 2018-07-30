17 Sexy Celebs In Polka Dot Bathing Suits — Nina Dobrev, Bella Thorne & More

Unicorns do exist! At least the ones with fake horns wearing polka dot bathing suits! Or is that Nina Dobrev? A polka dot bikini is a classic style — see over a dozen stars wearing the print below!

Nina Dobrev is having the time of her life while on vacation in Mykonos, Greece with pals. The star posted this cute snap on social on July 30, and we love her polka dot suit. She looked adorable holding that unicorn float, too! She’s not the only one to rock the classic print this summer! Vanessa Hudgens went to Turks and Caicos in early July, and rocked a bunch of super cute suits, including a red and white polka dot bikini! She really put her “Instagram husband” to work on that trip!

Polka dots aren’t just for young Hollywood, either. Elizabeth Hurley is 53 and looks amazing in the many swimsuits she models on her Instagram, especially those to promote her own line, Elizabeth Hurley Beach. She has a pink polka dot bikini which is super cute. Of course, one of the biggest bikini fans is Emily Ratajkowski — it always seems like she’s modeling one on Instagram, and she has a navy and white polka dot one that’s super fun. See Liz, Emily and more pics of stars wearing polka dot bathing suits in the gallery above!

Whether you want to rock a one piece, a cut-out suit, or a teeny-tiny bikini, you can get some inspo from these stars rocking polka dot! The timeless print is fun and feminine and cheeky at the beach!