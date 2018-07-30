Paris Hilton Doubles-Down On Former BFF Lindsay Lohan ‘Liar’ Shade: Just Saying ‘A Fact’

Paris Hilton is just ‘saying the facts’! The DJ isn’t backing down from her comment that her friend turned foe, Lindsay Lohan is a ‘pathological liar!’ Paris gets chippy in a new interview as the feud rages on!

Paris Hilton, 37, weighed in about her “pathological liar” shade she threw at former friend, Lindsay Lohan! “Just saying a fact, a fact of life,” Paris told E! News about her comment, which she made in early July. The DJ was full of sass while at the launch of her debut skincare line, Paris Hilton Skincare ProD.N.A., at the Hakkasan Las Vegas Nightclub at the MGM Grand Hotel and Casino on July 28. Nonetheless, Paris seemingly took the high road when asked her thoughts about Lindsay’s new MTV reality show. “Good luck to her, I wish her the best,” Paris said with a smile.

Incase you’re not caught up, Paris shaded her former BFF in later July when a fan account posted a throwback video of her ’00s feud with Lindsay. The video featured Lindsay calling Paris obscene names and then retracting her words. At one point the video even shows Lindsay claiming Paris had hit her at a party, to which she denied that too. When Paris caught wind of the viral video, she commented, “#PathologicalLiar,” with crying face, laughing emoji.

While Lindsay has yet to comment on Paris’ latest social media diss, one person had quite a few words about it — Lindsay’s father, Michael Lohan. “Please. Grow up. If anyone is a liar it’s you Paris. The hotel heiress is SAVAGE,” Michael tweeted about Paris’ comment on July 18. He added: “Why should Lindsay engage on utter ignorance, nonsense and lies of a grown woman acting like an evil vindictive jealous child.”

Let us remind you that this isn’t the first time Paris has slammed Lindsay. Back in 2017, Paris dished on the infamous photo of her, Brittany Spears, and Lindsay in a car during a night out in 2006. “Actually, it was just Brit and I [going] out,” Paris explained to MTV Australia. “And then [Lindsay] chased us to the car and got in. She wasn’t invited,” Paris added. Ouch!

And, speaking of reality television, Paris was also asked about returning to the TV circuit since fans are still obsessed with her ’00s show, Simple Life. “Stay tuned because we have some exciting news happening,” Paris said of her possible return to the small screen. Back in June, she also teased her reality television return.