The end of the Droughtlander is upon us! Sam Heughan surprised fans with a season 4 teaser trailer on July 30, and the new episodes look EPIC! Watch now!

Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) are in a new world, and that means new danger. The couple arrives in North Carolina at the plantation River Run, where they encounter Jamie’s Aunt Jocasta, (Maria Doyle Kennedy). Trouble ignites almost right off the bat. When a mob arrives ready for a fight with fire and guns, Jamie tells Claire that it’s “not safe here.”

“Be wary. Travelers in these woods are thieves and outlaws,” Stephen Bonnet (Ed Speelers) says in the trailer. If you’ve read the books, you know that Stephen is a dangerous Irish pirate and smuggler. Jamie and Claire have to brave this new world together, or they may not survive.

Claire also stumbles upon a human skull with dental fillings, which is a sign of something major. “It’s a silver filling, something that won’t be invented for another hundred years,” she tells Jamie. Claire later asks, “What if it was a warning from the future?”

In the final moments of the trailer, Jamie and Claire get in some serious sexy time. Praise be! Jamie asks Claire, “Do you trust me?” Claire doesn’t hesitate: “With my life.” Swoon.

Sam blessed Outlander fans with the teaser trailer during a screening for his new movie, The Spy Who Dumped Me, at the IFC Center in New York City. Outlander season 4 will include 13 episodes based on Diana Gabaldon’s Drums of Autumn, the fourth of 8 books in her Outlander series. The fourth season will premiere in Nov. 2018. Outlander has also been renewed for seasons 5 and 6.