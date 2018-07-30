Nikki Bella Ended Romance With John Cena ‘For Good’ — Why She Made Her Toughest Decision Ever

Fans have been watching Nikki Bella make the most heartbreaking decision of her life, pulling the plug on her romance with John Cena on ‘Total Bellas.’ We’ve got details on why it was so hard for her.

WWE stars Nikki Bella and John Cena always seemed destined to be. They were together for six years when he finally proposed in April of 2017, but in the end Nikki got cold feet just a month before their May 5, 2018 nuptials. He didn’t want to start a family with her and she just couldn’t stay with a doomed romance. “It’s over for good between Nikki and John, she had to pull the plug on their relationship for once and for all, as much as it broke her heart to do so, because she knew it was the right thing to do at the end of the day,” a source close to Nikki tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Nikki had to listen to her gut, and she knew deep down that John doesn’t want the same things that she does and that he was just going along with things to please her, and she feared that he would end up resenting her along the way. It was the toughest decision that Nikki has ever had to make. But she knows it’s the right one, and that one day in the future she will meet somebody that is perfect for her. Because that’s what she deserves, and she truly does. Nikki is one of the sweetest, loveliest and kindest women out there, she deserves a man who will give her everything she wants and needs. Sadly John isn’t that man,” our insider continues.

While Nikki was thrilled that John finally proposed after six years together at Wrestlemania 33, they ultimately didn’t have the same couples goals. The Blockers star was adamant about not wanting children while the brunette beauty wanted a family of her own. It wasn’t until after she pulled the plug on their romance that he changed his tune. He appeared on The Today Show on May 14 and revealed, “I love her. I want to be with her. I want to make her my wife. I want to be the father of her children. I just want us to work and that’s so just from here.” Unfortunately it was too little too late for Nikki.