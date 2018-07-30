National Cheesecake Day Deals: Sweet Discounts & Freebies To Celebrate The Holiday

July 30 is National Cheesecake Day. So, first and foremost, you’re welcome for this piece of information. And second, we have all the amazing deals and discounts your heart desires to celebrate!

Yum! National Cheesecake Day is here, and so you must celebrate by doing…what else? Eating cheesecake! Of course, with any national food holiday, there are scores of deals and discounts to help you achieve mass enjoyment at a great price. From The Cheesecake Factory to Junior’s Cheesecake, these deals won’t last long, so hurry your cheesecake-loving self to one of your local cheesecake hubs, today!

The Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory obviously specializes in days like today, because cheesecake is their ish. The restaurant went above and beyond to celebrate this year, by introducing not one, but two new flavors: Cinnabon Cinnamon Swirl and Very Cherry Ghirardelli Chocolate. Our mouths are already watering. In collaboration with Cinnabon, the mall staple, The Cheesecake Factory’s Cinnabon Cinnamon Swirl features alternating layers of cinnamon cheesecake and vanilla crunch cake, topped with Cinnabon’s signature cream cheese frosting and drizzled with caramel to create a delectable, one of a kind slice. Then, Ghirardelli’s cheesecake flavor combines cherry-flavored cheesecake with actual cherries, fudge cake, and at least three kinds of chocolate chips (dark chocolate, white chocolate, and pink crunch balls).

Wait, wait, there’s more! The Cheesecake Factory is offering half off any slice when you dine in on National Cheesecake Day! Plus, for every slice sold through next February, TCF is donating 25 cents to Feeding America, an organization dedicated to fighting domestic hunger through a network of food banks. Isn’t that amazing?! So, we suggest running, not walking, to Cheesecake Factory today…and everyday!

Junior’s Cheesecake

Junior’s Cheesecakes in the Tristate Area and Boca Raton, Florida are offering a new, limited edition flavor for only $5! The flavor, Strawberry Shortcake, a cheesecake blended with fresh strawberries and sandwiched between layers of homemade yellow cake, will also be available to order on Junior’s website now through August!

Harry & David

Through 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, you can get free shipping on Cheesecake Factory brand cheesecakes from Harry & David, online, with the coupon code CAKESHIP.

Eli’s Cheesecake

Through Friday, Eli’s Cheesecake is offering 38 percent off to celebrate National Cheesecake Day and the Chicago-based company’s 38th birthday! Get any nine-inch cheesecake 38 percent off with promo code 38CCDAY on Eli’s website!