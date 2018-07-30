Miley Cyrus Returns To Golden Blonde In New Sexy Hair Makeover — See Pics

What a babe! Miley just stepped out with beautiful blonde hair and — of course — looked incredible. It’s safe to say the singer can pull any hairstyle off, but we’re especially loving this new look. See for yourself!

No red carpet needed to debut this hairstyle! Miley Cyrus, 25, went out for a juice with her mom on July 27, giving us a glimpse of her gorgeous new hair color. And since the rest of her look was so low-key, she really let the golden blonde take center stage. Wearing a white tee and black athletic shorts, plus a pair of flip flops, her hair transformation was front and center. And the fact that Miley wasn’t wearing any makeup and kept pulling her shirt up to hide her naked face sure didn’t hurt. All we could see was the deep side-part in her golden locks! CLICK HER FOR PICS OF MILEY’S NEW ‘DO. It looked so great on her, even on a casual juice run like this, so we can’t wait to see more!

This isn’t the first time that Miley has sported this color, though. We’ve seen her rock it in the past, but that isn’t too surprising. She’s sampled all kinds of styles and hues, which makes it so hard to play favorites! But this one is definitely up there — there’s no denying that she pulls it off really well, even when her natural waves are just hanging loose. We wonder if Liam Hemsworth, 28, is as big of a fan as we are? The Aussie actor and his S.O. have been giving us whiplash lately, thanks to all of the back and forth rumors about their relationship. From getting married in a secret ceremony to completely splitting up, it’s hard to keep tabs on these two! But since Liam recently posted a hilarious video of him pranking Miley, it seems they’re just like her new hairstyle — golden.

Speaking of, it seems like everyone in Hollywood has been trying out summer strands like these. Prior to her overdose, Demi Lovato debuted a new blonde hairstyle and Rihanna did the same. Both looked phenomenal — duh! Are we the only ones tempted to try this makeover out for ourselves now?