‘Men Tell All’ Recap: Becca Clears The Air With Jason, Jordan Goes Off On Everyone & More Wild Moments

Ahead of ‘The Bachelorette’ finale, Becca Kufrin came face-to-face with the guys she eliminated this season during the ‘Men Tell All’ special on July 30. Here’s our recap of what went down!

The Bachelorette: Men Tell All special kicked off with a re-hashing of three of the season’s biggest moments: Chris R’s meltdown after he didn’t get one-on-one time with Becca Kufrin at a cocktail party, Jean Blanc claiming to love Becca then taking it back, and Jordan, well, being Jordan! Chris admitted that he “lost control” and couldn’t look past his insecurities, which is why he went off the day he did, while Jean Blanc revealed that his confession of love was in the “heat of the moment.”

Meanwhile, Jordan and Colton went at it, and Jordan even took digs at Colton for being a virgin. He also brought up Colton’s past relationship with Tia Booth, claiming that Colton only came on the show hoping Tia would be the Bachelorette. Eventually, Jordan’s nemesis, David, joined in, and tried to explain that the guys simply didn’t feel that Jordan took the process seriously. In the end, David admitted that he regretted how much focus he put on Jordan, instead of Becca, while he was on the show, and apologized for taking things too far with Jordan.

After Jordan went off on just about everyone onstage, he got his chance in the hot seat. “I think people think I’m being serious in my deliveries, but a lot of it is humorous, it’s meant to be laughable,” Jordan explained. “My sense of humor, tied with my confidence…people think it can’t be real. I like to entertain.” Colton and David (again) tried to explain that it wasn’t Jordan’s humor that annoyed them…it was how he was making light of a process that they were trying to take seriously. Oh, and before his segment ended, Jordan revealed that he was still wearing the gold underwear Becca gave him. Sigh.

Up next was Grocery Store Joe, who was eliminated on night one, but made quite an impression on viewers. “I wasn’t expecting it,” he admitted. “I was like…it’s going to be really bad, it went really bad, I went home right away. It was [embarassing]. I remember before the show aired, I was freaking out — but it went well!” Don’t worry, ladies — Joe will be on this season of Bachelor in Paradise, so there’s plenty more to come!

Wills, who was left heartbroken by Becca after confessing he loved her, was next to take center stage. He admitted that hearing Becca tell him, “You’ll find your person” was the most difficult moment for him — even harder than the moment she handed the rose to Jason instead of him. “We had a huge connection,” he explained. “We were progressing every single talk we had, and it came to an abrupt halt.”

It was Colton’s turn next, and obviously, his virginity and past with Tia was a big topic of discussion. He explained that his relationship with Tia before the show was just a bit of time spent together before Tia’s season of The Bachelor even aired. She knew he was a finalist on The Bachelorette and encouraged him to go on the show, but he had no idea she still had feelings for him months later. However, he made it clear that he holds nothing against Tia for “speaking her truth” to Becca.

As for his virginity, Colton said that he did not find it “disrespectful” for Becca to leave the table after his confession on the show. “She knew how hard of a conversation that was for me and really wanted to make sure she gathered her thoughts and articulated something that was meaningful,” he revealed. While opening up about feeling the need to keep his virginity a secret for so many years, Colton got choked up and nearly broke down in tears. “I feel like people think I’m less of a man because of it,” he said. “And that’s the hardest thing for me to hear.” By the end of Colton’s emotional speech, Jordan even apologized for taking cheap shots at him about the situation.

Next, Jason had a chance to open up about getting his heart broken by Becca. Jason teared up while watching his journey back, and said that, on his end, things were going perfect with Becca until dinner on the fantasy suite date. However, as we saw, she felt something was off hours before that. “That was tough to comprehend,” Jason admitted. He also confirmed that he still didn’t feel like he had the closure he was looking for after leaving the show, but said he hopes he can get to a place where he and Becca are friends one day.

Finally, Becca came to the stage and had her chance to confront the guys. Jason asked for advice in future relationships, and she let him know that there was nothing he could change. “Everything that you were giving me is everything that I would want,” she explained. “It was just down to my heart.” By the end of their back and forth, Becca and Jason hugged it out and agreed to be friends.

When it came to Colton, Becca urged viewers not to give Tia backlash, and confirmed that they’re still close. She also revealed that Tia’s confession of still having feelings for Colton didn’t affect her decision to send in home. “What she said didn’t change in my heart what I was going to do,” Becca said. Colton also thanked her for handling the conversation about his virginity so sensitively.

Jean Blanc also took the opportunity to apologize to Becca for his actions on the show, and she forgave him. Plus, he gave her a new bottle of perfume which he didn’t take back this time. Then, to close things out, Chris R. apologized for various mistakes he made throughout his experience and “letting [his] insecurities take over.” He concluded by bringing out a choir to sing Becca an apology song — epic!

On the Aug. 6 Bachelorette finale, Becca will make her final pick between Blake Horstmann and Garrett Yrigoyen. Of course, we’ll have your full coverage here!