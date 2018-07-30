Meghan Markle ‘Terrified’ Dad Will Embarrass Her By Coming To U.K. To Force A Meeting

Someone tell Thomas Markle Sr. to stay home and chill. He’s threatened to fly to the UK in order to meet Meghan Markle, which we’ve EXCLUSIVELY heard has left her mortified and anxious!

If Thomas Markle Sr., 74, really wants to fix his relationship with Meghan Markle, 36, he should probably just stay home. He’s threatened to fly over to the U.K. in hopes to reconnect with his estranged daughter, but his efforts would have the opposite effect! “If Meghan’s dad follows through with his threats to show up in London to try and force a meeting with her,” a friend of Meghan’s tells HollywoodLife.com, “it will no doubt turn into a massive media spectacle. Meghan’s trying so hard to fit into the Royal family, the last thing she needs is for her dad to create that kind of scene. She’s terrified of any more embarrassment and very anxious about what he’ll do or say next.”

Though, it’s not like Meghan’s holed herself up in the Tower of London, pulling her hair out. “Meghan doesn’t believe her dad will actually follow through with his plan to come to the UK unannounced, though,” the source tells HollywoodLife.com. “She’s sure he was manipulated into saying it for shock value. That’s one of the most horrifying things about these set up interviews her dad is doing. Meghan can clearly see how people are using and manipulating her dad. It’s makes her so sad.”

Thomas’s threat of a “father-daughter reunion” came in The Sun. The Duchess of Sussex’s daddy said that he’s been practically cut off from Meghan and he’s willing to do what’s necessary. “If I chose in a month, or couple of months, to go to En­g­land —I want to see my daughter. I’m thinking about it,” he said. “I don’t care whether she is pissed off at me or not . . . I’m not going to wave flags and make a fool of my­self. I’d find a hotel room and try to reach them.”

Will Thomas decided to book himself a flight to make it to the UK in time for Meghan’s 37th birthday? “I want to send her a card,” Thomas said ahead of her big day. “But if I send a birthday card to Kensington Palace … it’ll just be one among thousands. She’ll probably never see it. I thought about sending it by Priority Mail Express, but the Palace would probably just soak it in water for three days to make sure it doesn’t explode.” Well, Meghan would probably appreciate a card or a letter instead of him showing up unannounced.