Are you ready for it? Lindsay Lohan is making her triumphant return to reality TV in the tentatively titled MTV show ‘Lohan Beach Club’. Watch Lindsay’s epic teaser for the show here!

Lindsay Lohan‘s back, baby! The actress has been living the good life away from Hollywood, and she’s ready to return to the spotlight. MTV has officially greenlit a reality show about her luxe club in Greece, which currently has the working title Lohan Beach Club. Lindsay announced the exciting news in a 17-second clip showing her relaxing on the beach and showing off her club. “I’ve joined the MTV family, and I’m Lindsay Lohan…Get ready,” she says. Nope, we are NOT ready.

“Lohan Beach Club offers viewers V.I.P. access to one of the most exclusive destinations in the world, and a behind the scenes look at how a young, successful entrepreneur runs her empire,” Nina L. Diaz, president of programming and development for MTV, said in a statement. “We are thrilled to have such a passionate and creative partner in Lindsay to help explore this intriguing culture, all through the eyes of her brand.”

The show sounds nothing like the Lohan family’s first foray into reality television, the 2008 E! program Living Lohan, and the second, the 2014 docu-series Lindsay — which is definitely a positive. Never forget her fight with Oprah! Lindsay seems to be in a good place right now. After going through some difficult times post-Mean Girls, she’s healthy and successful. Business is booming at her club in Mykonos, Greece; it’s a hotspot for young celebs who like to party, like Tiffany Trump! We cannot wait for this show to premiere!!