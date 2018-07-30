Lindsay Lohan Deeply ‘Hurt’ By Paris Hilton’s ‘Liar’ Diss: She’s Moved On From Old Friends

Lindsay Lohan doesn’t understand why former friend Paris Hilton recently decided to call her a ‘pathological liar’ on the internet and she wants to put all the disappointing past drama behind her.

Lindsay Lohan, 32, doesn’t appreciate Paris Hilton, 37, reigniting their old feud by recently calling her a “pathological liar” in response to an internet video about their drama and she’s pretty upset that the blonde star can’t just put the negativity behind her. “Lindsay is really hurt by Paris’ comments about her, and doesn’t know why she’s attacking her after all this time,” a source close to Paris EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Lindsay has moved on from the days when they were beefing and as far as she’s concerned that’s all in the past, but obviously it’s not for Paris. Lindsay can’t stand all this drama, it’s why she decided to move away from LA in the first place. It’s all so high school, and it’s just tiring. Lindsay is in a really good place these days, her business is going great and she’s healthy and happy. She refuses to let old feuds get her down, she’s better than that now.”

Paris recently reiterated her liar comment about Lindsay in an interview with E!News. When she was asked about her initial comment, the former reality star said she was simply stating the facts. Although Lindsay may be bothered by the diss, she has a lot going on in her life that she can feel good about, including a new MTV reality series. The Mykonos-based show is called Lohan Beach Club, which will follow Lindsay around as she opens a club in Greece, and it’s set to premiere in 2019. The network released a teaser trailer for the highly anticipated series on July 30.

In contrast to her character comment about Lindsay, Paris had only nice things to say about her quest with the upcoming series in her recent interview. “Good luck to her, I wish her the best,”she replied when asked about Lindsay’s new project.