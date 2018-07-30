Kim Kardashian Flaunts Tiniest Waist Ever In Crop Top After Revealing She ‘Weighs 119 Pounds’

Kim Kardashian showed off her incredibly small waist in a black crop top and tight matching pants during her arrival at ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ in Los Angeles on July 30. Check out the gorgeous pic here!

Kim Kardashian, 37, totally turned heads on July 30 when she stepped out in Los Angeles flaunting her extremely small waist while wearing a black crop top and matching skintight velvet pants for her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star also wore clear shoes from her hubby Kanye West‘s line and sported a brand new freshly cut bob for the public outing. Kim waved to fans before she went into the studio for the taping and we think we can safely say she made a lasting impression on the lucky bunch.

Kim’s public appearance comes just one day after she revealed on Instagram that she weighs merely 119 pounds. The mom-of-three and her sisters Kendall Jenner, 22, and Khloe Kardashian, 34, were engaged in a discussion about Kim’s slim figure while backstage at the City of Hope charity tournament and Kim was feeling better than ever when she was called the skinniest person Khloe has ever seen in real life. She seems to wear her weight loss as a badge of honor and let’s face it, the girl has lost an incredible amount of weight since last giving birth to her son Saint back in Dec. 2015!

Although Kim’s taking pride in her weight, she’s been criticized by followers for glorifying thin bodies and having a positive reaction to being called “anorexic” by Khloe. “Kim Kardashian being obsessed w her sisters complimenting her skinny look saying it’s like she doesn’t eat is everything that’s wrong with the world today. Narcissism at its finest. It’s even more disappointing that many young girls look up to that narcissistic and toxic family,” one follower on Twitter posted. Despite the controversy her reaction has been causing, Kim, as always, doesn’t seem to be letting it bother her and is clearly living her best life.

Kim’s appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs on July 30 on ABC at 11:35/10:35c.