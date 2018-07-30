Kim Kardashian Gets Slammed For Her Thrilled Reaction To Being Called ‘Anorexic’ & ‘Skinny’

Kim Kardashian shared videos of her concerned sister telling her she is getting to skinny and calling her anorexic, much to the reality star’s joyful delight. Now she’s getting slammed for it.

Kim Kardashian is down to her lowest weight ever at 119 pounds and shared videos of her concerned sisters worried that she’s not eating, while the reality star took it all in with over the top joyful reactions. Backstage at a July 29 poker tournament in LA, sis Kendall Jenner, 22, told her “I don’t think you’re eating. Like you look so skinny.” Kim responded by squealing in a high voice, “Whaaaaat? Whaaaaat? Oh my God thank you!” Khloe Kardashian, 34, later called her anorexic, which seemed to thrill Kim. Now fans are slamming her for allegedly promoting eating disorders.

Fans took to Twitter to shade Kim for her videos that seemed to promote starving, especially in light of how she’s been promoting appetite suppressant lollipops lately. “ @ KimKardashian what kind of bullsh*t message does this send out to your mainly young and female audience, especially after the lolly ad,” one fan tweeted. Another wrote, “To anyone who watched Kim Kardashian’s insta story where everyone went around a circle and praised her for ‘looking like she’s not eating’ and being ‘soooooo skinny’ – this is your reminder that you don’t have to be thin to be gorgeous.”

“I’m down to 119 lbs,” Kimmy humble bragged while trolling for compliments from her sisters and friends. She added, “I will say when I take out my hair extensions I am less.” “Kimberly I can literally see through you!” Khloe told her, adding, “Your hair extensions, your ass, your tits, everything, they’re heavy, cause she’s f**king voluptuous. But she’s anorexic here [gestures to waist], her arms are like pin thin, they’re like my pinky,” Koko continued much to Kim’s delight.

Kim’s Insta stories with her circle bragging about how skinny she is and that she “only eats oxygen” got no love from fans. “Kim Kardashian’s story about being skinny is so wrong! Looks like you haven’t been eating?? That’s not something to promote on your social media. You shouldn’t be influencing people not too eat so that they can ‘look good,'” one fan tweeted. Another scolded her, “Kim Kardashian being obsessed w her sisters complimenting her skinny look saying it’s like she doesn’t eat is everything that’s wrong with the world today. Narcissism at its finest. It’s even more disappointing that many young girls look up to that narcissistic and toxic family.” Another directly tweeted at Kim, “Fat shaming women for feeling bad about not being ‘skinny’ is a new low even for you.”