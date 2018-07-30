Kim Kardashian’s Bob Makeover — See Severe Bob Trend On Khloe Kardashian, Jenna Dewan & More

Bobs are BIG for summer, and if there is one hair trend that is ruling 2018, it’s a sleek and straight bob! Khloe and Kim got basically the same hair makeover within three days of each other! See more bobs below!

Kim Kardashian posted her haircut by Chris Appleton on her Instagram on July 29, headed to a charity poker tournament benefiting City Of Hope. She posed with Khloe, saying they are “moms with bobs.” Khloe Kardashian got her bob makeover on July 26, done by hairstylist Justine Marjan. Khloe’s hair is actually a fake-out. Justine told us how she did it! She said Khloe has been wanting a bob for SIX MONTHS but that she still isn’t ready to take the full leap. “To test it out for the day, I braided up most of her hair and left the top layer out, applying Hidden Crown clip in extensions then cutting into a short bob.”

Here’s how to style a short bob, according to Justin: “Prep damp hair with TRESemmé Keratin Smooth Shine Serum and blow-dry with the ghd air blowdryer. Create a clean middle part, then flat iron the hair from roots to ends with the ghd gold styler. To finish, spray a brush with the TRESemmé Compressed Micro-Mist Hair Spray Hold Level 2: Smooth and brush through the hair.” Easy! Jenna Dewan showed off a sleek and straight bob while filling in for Kelly Ripa on LIVE with Kelly and Ryan on July 30. Nina Dobrev rocked her bob with bangs back in September 2017 at the Flatliners film premiere in Los Angeles.

