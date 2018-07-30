Khloe Kardashian Claps Back At ‘Mommy Shamers’ Trolling Her For Leaving True At Home

Let this new mom take a night off — she deserves it! We’re so sick of the mommy shaming thrown Khloe’s way lately, and she is too. See what she had to say to haters here!

Preach, sister! After receiving all kinds of backlash for a night out without her little one — for a great cause, we might add — Khloe Kardashian, 34, clapped back at the mommy shamers, and we couldn’t have said it better if we tried! “Her dad is watching her while I’m trying 2 bring awareness 2 an amazing organization,” Khloe wrote on Twitter. “But either way, what’s wrong w a new mom letting daddy take over 4 a few hours?” Um, nothing! Newborn baby or not, Khloe definitely should have been able to leave True Thompson, 2 months, at home while she attended a charity event. It’s not like Tristan Thompson, 27, can’t handle a night alone with his baby girl!

Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time that this Kardashian sis has been mommy shamed lately. Far from it, actually! Whether she’s holding True in a way that isn’t supporting her neck or feeding her little one formula in addition to breast milk, it seems like everyone and their mother has something to say about Khloe’s first couple months of motherhood. She’s a new mom and she’s learning as she goes, but here’s the thing — if she wanted advice, she would ask for it, right? So maybe it’s time to sit back and let her do her thang. Especially if that ‘thang’ is attending a charity function with her sisters. Hardly a night out at the club!

Khloe isn’t the only momma in Hollywood facing so much shaming. Her sisters have all experienced it at one time or another, along with celebrities like Chrissy Teigen, who took a selfie breastfeeding her son naked, and Beyonce, who apparently didn’t comb her daughter’s hair enough.

Mommy shamers r at a high right now. I’m sick, at a charity event & I’m getting slack 4being here bc I have a baby? Her dad is watching her while I’m trying 2bring awareness 2an amazing organization. But either way, what’s wrong w a new mom letting daddy take over 4a few hours? — Khloé (@khloekardashian) July 30, 2018

All of these celeb moms, Khloe included, deserve a break! It’s hard enough being a mom without having the public watching your every move, waiting for you to make a mistake so they can pounce. Must be exhausting!