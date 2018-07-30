Julia Roberts Goes Golden Blonde Promoting New Amazon Series — Get Her Color

Blonde bombshell! Julia Roberts showed off her gorgeous, golden blonde locks in Los Angeles on July 28, while on a TV panel. See EXACTLY what to ask your colorist to get the look below!

Julia Roberts, 50, looked gorgeous promoting her upcoming series Homecoming at the TCA panel on July 28 in Los Angeles. She wore the Stuart Weitzman black patent NUNAKEDSTRAIGHT sandals and a sky blue suit from Sandro‘s Spring-Summer 2018 Collection. Her blonde hair was absolutely gorgeous — it’s the brightest and boldest it’s ever been! She looks amazing! Her hair was styled in messy waves by Serge Normant. He’s the same hairstylist who did Meghan Markle’s wedding day hair!

Ashley Ferrett is a colorist at the Serge Normant at John Frieda Salon in New York City and explained EXCLUSIVELY how to get this gorgeous shade. “It all depends on the client’s natural color! If a client is light brown or lighter, ask your colorist for a full head of balayage (hand painted) highlights and a light golden glaze at the sink! I prefer 9G Redken shades!” She continued, “If a client is medium brown or darker they should ask for a full head of foiled highlights. Foiled highlights lift better because they are heat activated. You also may want to ask for a base break as well. It’s when they soften your natural root at the sink!” See Julia’s before and after below:

Ashley added that getting a gorgeous color like this takes work to maintain! “Keep in mind, the more highlights, the more upkeep. So be prepared to spend extra time in the salon! Also, the more highlights the dryer the hair. I would suggest purchasing the Christophe Robin shade variation care mask in Golden Blonde. This will help not only repair the hair but also keep the highlights fresh by depositing a light sheen of gold onto it!”