‘Counting On’ Recap: Lauren Cries When Josiah Asks To Take Friendship To Next Level

The start of something new! In the season 8 premiere, Josiah Duggar enters into courtship with family friend Lauren Swanson– and you’ll never guess the sweet way he asked her!

It’s no surprise that when it came down to courting, Josiah Duggar, 21, would know just the right way to pop the question. He has watched sibling after sibling go through the process, after all! So it was awesome to watch him ask his family friend Lauren Swanson, 19, to take their friendship to the next level on the season eight premiere of Counting On. But even though he had the big moment all planned out — and even told his sisters about it ahead of time — that didn’t stop the nerves from kicking in. He admitted that he was “a little nervous doing” it and said, “I just hope my words come out okay.”

So how did he ask her? Get this! The Duggar brother has a serious sweet tooth and never turns down dessert, which is why he had his sisters take Lauren out to dinner. Besides talking all about Josiah and their five-hour video calls, Josiah’s sibs were texting him under the table so he’d know just when to show up — and the girls were more than happy to help. “Lauren is a sweetheart and we already consider her one of the sisters,” Jessa Duggar, 25, said. The other girls sang her praises as well, but it was Josiah who had the sweetest things to say about his lady love, of course. “She loves getting out of her shell,” he said. “She loves encouraging others. There’s a lot of character I see in her life and she’s someone I’d like to learn more about.” Aw!

Josiah and Lauren hit it off at Joe and Kendra‘s wedding, where they were both helping set up. The teen knew that the Duggar brother was definitely interested in her because he did anything she asked. “He was always available,” she said. But the big question — was she interested in him as more than a friend?

No question about it! When Josiah snuck up to the girls’ table during dessert, Lauren admitted that they’d been having girl talk about him, because he’s such a “big deal” in her life. Adorable! But the sweetest moment of all was when Josiah popped the question and Lauren burst into tears. It was even sweeter than their celebratory cheesecake! “I would love to, Si,” she said, leaning into him. “I’m so grateful for you.”

Aw, all the feels! These two are off to such a great start, and we can’t wait to see the rest of their journey play out on Counting On. With Jessa and Ben Seewald celebrating their third wedding anniversary in this episode, not to mention Joe and Kendra spending their honeymoon in Greece, it’s crazy to think of all that lies ahead for Josiah and Lauren.