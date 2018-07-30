Hailey Baldwin Passionately Kisses Justin Bieber While Strolling In Brooklyn — See Pics

Hailey Baldwin & Justin Bieber could not contain their PDA while out on a date in Brooklyn on Jul. 30! Check out their make-out session right here!

These two just cannot stop playing tonsil hockey! While Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin stopped by Frankel’s Delicatessen in Brooklyn on Jul. 30, the two got hot and heavy (much like the pastrami sandwiches Frankel’s is known for). The newly engaged couple was spotted packing on the PDA with a passionate make-out session. Not only did the two furiously kiss, they also matched at the same time! Hailey wore a red and blue windbreaker, while Justin wore similarly colored shoes. Check out their wild make-out session below!

But this is far from the first time Justin and Hailey have made out in public in the recent weeks following their engagement. The two were spotted at the 12 Chairs Cafe in Brooklyn smooching for all eyes to see on Jul. 26. And before that, the two were seen partying in the city where the heat is on (AKA Miami) making out in the booth at the restaurant Komodo at 10 pm on Jul. 20. Be it day or night, these two can’t get enough of each other!

We reported earlier how deep down, Justin always knew that Hailey was “the one”. “It was never the right time for Justin and Hailey to get super serious before, they were both too young, and as Justin has said in interviews, he’s always been very conscious of not permanently messing things up for good with Hailey,” a souce close to Justin EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Justin has always had this hunch that Hailey was going to be the one he would marry, so he wanted to get playing around with other girls out of his system before he settled down for good.

In the meantime, check out all of their sexiest pics together as a couple in our gallery above.