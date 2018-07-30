Hailey Baldwin Ready To Marry Justin Bieber In No Drama Wedding: She’s Up For Whatever He Wants

Hailey Baldwin is no bridezilla. She’s ready to marry Justin Bieber in whatever type of ceremony he wants whenever he wants to wed.

There’s a good reason Justin Bieber wants to make Hailey Baldwin his wife right away. The 21-year-old model is so chill and that’s one of the things he loves most about her. The 24-year-old singer doesn’t want a long engagement and would like to get married as soon as possible, and Hailey’s down with whatever he has in mind. “Hailey is ready to get married as quickly as Justin wants. She is being very agreeable with all of his idea about getting married soon and intimately. She is not being a diva bridezilla or anything. They have been discussing plans and Hailey is being very chill about the timing and scheduling of it all and Justin loves that about her,” a source close to Hailey tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“She would be happy getting married next week, alone on the beach with just their parents and best friends if that is what he feels would be most romantic. She just wants to be Mrs, Bieber, however and wherever he wants is fine with her. She doesn’t need some huge crazy wedding. But if Justin changes his mind and wants wait until next year and plan something huge with everyone he knows, Hailey is fine with that too. She loves Justin and just wants to make him happy,” our insider adds.