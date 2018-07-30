Chris Pratt & More ‘Guardians Of Galaxy’ Cast Members Beg To Have Director James Gunn Rehired

Chris Pratt and other ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ cast members posted a joint message on Instagram on July 30 in support of James Gunn and it admitted their hope for working with him again in the future.

Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, and other cast members of the popular Guardians of the Galaxy films took to Instagram on July 30 to release a joint message stating their support and love for director James Gunn after he was fired from the upcoming third installment of the film series on July 20 by Disney for posting offensive tweets in the past. The long message revealed not only their love for James but also their hope that he’ll be reinstated as director for the next film. “Although I don’t support James Gunn’s inappropriate jokes from years ago, he is a good man. I’d personally love to see him reinstated as director of Volume 3. If you please, read the following statement- signed by our entire cast,” Chris captioned his personal post of the open letter.

“We fully support James Gunn,” the statement began. “We were all shocked by his abrupt firing last week and have intentionally waited waited these ten days to respond in order to think, pray, listen and discuss. In that time, we’ve been encouraged by the outpouring of support from fans and members of the media who wish to see James reinstated as director of Volume 3 as well as discouraged by those so easily duped into believing the many outlandish conspiracy theories surrounding him.” The statement went on to express how honored each of them are to have been chosen to be a part of the Guardians of the Galaxy films and how much love and gratitude they have for James but they also made sure to point out that they were not there to excuse any of his tweets.

“We are not here to defend his jokes of many years ago but rather to share our experience having spent many years together on set making Guardians of the Galaxy 1 and 2,” the statement continued. “The character he has shown in the wake of his firing is consistent with the man he was every day on set and his apology, now and from years ago when first addressing these remarks, we believe is from the heart, a heart we all know, trust and love.” The statement then reflected their hope for James’ future. “Each of us looks forward to working with our friend James again in the future,” the post read. “His story isn’t over – not by a long shot.”

After their personal expressions about James, the cast pointed out that the unfortunate situation was an indication of the “growing political divide” in the country and expressed their hope for Americans to “ease up on character assassinations and stop weaponizing mob mentality.” They ended the statement by saying they hope James’ situation will serve as an example to everyone about how it’s our responsibility to watch what we write, especially in the digital age when it can be accessed and posted no matter how many years old it may be. They have hope that “we as a society may learn from this experience and in the future will think twice before we decide what we want to express; and in so learning perhaps can harness this capability to help and heal instead of hurting each other.”

James’ controversial tweets were from 2008-2011 and contained jokes about pedophilia. Shortly after the tweets resurfaced, he apologized in a series of five tweets indicating that he used to be known for making “shocking” jokes but he doesn’t do it anymore. Check out the cast’s full statement below.

James has yet to comment on the cast’s public statement of support.