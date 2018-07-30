Is Gina Rodriguez Engaged? ‘Jane The Virgin’ Star Flashes Huge Ring In New Pics With BF

Could ‘Jane The Virgin’s Gina Rodriguez be getting married? The actress, 34, hinted that as she flashed a diamond ring on THAT finger while on vacation. See the photos, here.

Congrats may be in order for Gina Rodriguez, as the Jane The Virgin star was seen flashing a giant diamond ring in various pics while on vacation with her hunky boyfriend, Joe LoCicero, in Tulum, Mexico. The actress, who is celebrating her 34th birthday today (July 30), has been dating Joe for over two years, so it’s very possible that Joe proposed. In the photos, which have been shared by both Joe and Gina, the actress can be seen wearing a pink floral print dress while casually flashing her ring. She also wore the same ring in a photo where she can be seen hugging her sexy boyfriend.

Gina and Joe have starred on three episodes of Jane The Virgin together — he once played a male stripper in a scene where she had on bondage clothes — and soon thereafter, they confirmed they were dating. They actually made their red carpet debut at the first annual Marie Claire Young Women’s Honors awards show in 2016, and have been enjoying their time together ever since. And based on these new photos from their vacation in Mexico, we can tell they’re definitely in love with each other!

“34. ‘They thought I was a Surrealist, but I wasn’t. I never painted dreams. I painted my own reality.’ – Frida,” she captioned a post of herself wearing the diamond ring. Her boyfriend also shared a photo of her on Instagram Monday with the caption, “Happy birthday my love!” So sweet, right?

To see more photos from Gina and Joe’s vacation, click here. We can’t wait until they confirm the happy news! She’ll look stunning in a wedding gown, don’t you think?