Summer hair, don’t care! These sexy celebs have taken their selfie game to the beach to show off their incredible summer — check out the pics, here!

Summer is in full swing and so are beach selfies! I mean, your beach trip didn’t happen if you didn’t document it, right? These hot celebs totally agree with that statement as they put it all on display for their epic Instagram selfie! Singer and actress Demi Lovato, 25, loves lounging in the hot summer sun. She posted a cute Insta selfie earlier in July where she was lounging on the beach laying on her stomach totally embracing her natural freckles! We love a natural queen!

We all know Kim Kardashian, 37, is a selfie queen. Particularly, a beach selfie queen! Kim has posted quite a few beachy selfies and obviously, we’re obsessed. One of Kim’s most popular beach selfies is one where she’s pictured looking up at the camera in true selfie form while showing off her kissy lips and incredible cleavage! Kim was wearing a sexy stringy bikini with minimal makeup on — but her lashes were still on fleek! We need to know your lash girl, Kim! Little sis Kylie Jenner, 20, loves showing off her bod in sexy beach selfies too! She posed with Kourtney Kardashian‘s ex Scott Disick, for an epic beach selfie. Kylie is stunting in some shades while Scott gives the camera a “blue steel” type look — love it!

Model Gigi Hadid, 23, is all about that summer sun! When a model gets a day off, how else are they gonna spend it!? Gigi showed off her flawless body in a cute beach selfie while wearing a multi-colored striped bikini. She paired her cute suit with some dainty jewelry and her skin is glowing! In the photo she’s closing her eyes and looks totally relaxed! We’re a little jealous!

To see more celebs epic beach selfies, click through our gallery above!