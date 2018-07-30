Demi Lovato Reportedly ‘Very, Very Sick’ With ‘Complications’ 6 Days After Alleged OD

Nearly a week after her terrifying overdose, Demi Lovato remains in the hospital. The ‘Confident’ singer is reportedly still severely ill, and doctors haven’t decided when she’ll be able to go home.

Six days since allegedly overdosing, Demi Lovato, 25, is still under care at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, according to TMZ. While it would have been great if Demi could have gone home by now, sources say she’s still “very, very sick,” as she’s reportedly suffering extreme nausea, high fever, and other things. These are “complications” related to the overdose, sources tell TMZ. The doctors overseeing Demi’s recovery have not decided when she’ll be released from the hospital, but the news isn’t all bad. “She is under the care of medical experts and is expected to make a full recovery.”

While it’s great that she’s expected to be okay, it’s also no surprise that she’s still dealing with this overdose a week later. Paramedics had to revive her with Narcan, an antidote to an opioid overdose (though, as TMZ notes, she did not tell the EMTs what drug or drugs she had taken.) Even though she survived the overdose, the damage it caused could be permanent. “If she stopped breathing during her overdose, which often happens before someone receives Narcan,” Doug Caine, a Drug Addiction Expert, EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com, “the brain can suffer damage.…Anything could happen to the brain in an overdose and in Demi’s case, her ability to sing could be lost.”

As she attempts to get back on her feet, Demi is “trying her best to not be too hard on herself” right now, since beating herself up isn’t going to help her beat her addiction. Instead, Demi’s focusing on the “loving people” around her. Many of her close friends and family made public statements of love and support for Demi – including Nick and Joe Jonas, Ariana Grande and Selena Gomez’s mom, among others.

Speaking of Selena, she is praying for Demi, as the thought of losing her “is really too much to bear,” a source close to the “Wolves” singer EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. Selena and Demi have been close since they were children, and have practically grown up side-by-side (and still maintain a bond, even though they’re not as close as they once were.) While Selena will avoid the hospital (“it’s not practical and won’t serve any positive purpose”) she will still send her love from afar. “Selena is so thankful that Demi has been given another chance, and she is praying for her recovery each and every night.”