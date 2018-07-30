Demi Lovato Backup Dancer Dani Vitale Defends Herself: ‘I Wasn’t With Her’ During Overdose

Demi Lovato fans have slammed her friend and backup dancer Dani Vitale, blaming her for the singer’s overdose. Now, Dani is breaking her silence.

Demi Lovato, 25, is having a hard week, and the people closest to her are feeling the brunt of it as well. Following Demi’s July 24 drug overdose, the singer’s close friend and backup dancer Dani Vitale, 28, is clapping back Instagram bullies who have blamed her for Demi’s overdose. Fans seem to think that Dani was with her best friend at the time of the overdose, and could have prevented the situation, but Dani wants the Lovatics to know that’s simply not the case. “I was not with Demi when the incident happened, but I am with her now, and will continue to be because she means the world to me just as she does to all of you,” Dani insisted in an Instagram post.

It was previously reported that Dani had hosted a wild party the night of Demi’s overdose at Hollywood’s infamous Saddle Ranch bar, and Demi was in attendance. While Demi had reportedly slugged back a few drinks at the party, it’s clear that Dani is taking no blame in what happened the hours following. “Like all of you, I have nothing but love in my heart for her. There is no need for negativity towards the ones who care about Demi at this time. I know you’re all feeling lost without her at this moment in time. Remember that you have always been a community of Lovatics who LOVE. Please remember that when you take out your phones and start typing,” she told her followers.

The party moved from the restaurant to the Demi’s Hollywood Hills home after closing time, but it wasn’t until the next morning Demi was found unconscious, and paramedics had to administer the overdose reversal drug Narcan to revive her. Demi’s fans weren’t the only one angry with her crew following the scare. The singer’s very own touring guitarist had some words of his own to share. “Anybody who was with Demi last night and actually calls themselves a friend should be incredibly disgusted with themselves. SICK!!!” he wrote on his Instagram stories on July 24 following Demi’s hospitalization. Yikes!

We’ll be rooting for Demi as she continues the process of recovery, and hopefully the people at her side have nothing but a positive influence.