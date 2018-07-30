‘Men Tell All’: Why Chris R. Apologized To Becca In Song — ‘She Deserved Better’ From Me

Chris R. made quite the statement on ‘The Men Tell All’ special with his heartfelt apology. HollywoodLife talked EXCLUSIVELY with Chris about why he wanted rectify his mistakes with Becca.

During The Men Tell All, Chris Randone, 30, made it a point to apologize to Becca Kufrin, 28, in a big way after leaving the show earlier in the season on very dramatic terms. He brought a gospel-singing quartet to sing a song to Becca that featured the lyrics, “Chris is a jerk.” At least he’s honest! HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Chris about his regrets from The Bachelorette that made him want to apologize on The Men Tell All.

“There was a few regrets, specifically the Richmond incident when I didn’t leave in the most fashionable way or the most respectful way,” Chris told HollywoodLife. “It was important for me to really kind of say my apologies and say I knew was in the wrong. She deserves better as far as a goodbye and as far as the respect.”

Chris feels like he has closure after getting everything out in the open on The Men Tell All. “Honestly, I left The Men Tell All feeling really good and, obviously, feeling that I got it all out there, and she reciprocated that and now I can leave this chapter.”

His journey on The Bachelorette may be over, but Chris isn’t leaving Bachelor Nation for good. He’s going to be on Bachelor In Paradise in just a few weeks! “It’s going to be a great experience for everyone to watch, and I’m really excited for everyone to tune into that,” he said. Chris will be joined by fellow Bachelorette suitors Colton Underwood, 26, Jordan Kimball, 26, Connor Obrochta, 25, David Ravitz, 25, Joe Amabile, 31, John Graham, 28, and Nick Spetsas, 27. Bachelor In Paradise season 5 will premiere Aug. 7 at 8 p.m. on ABC.