Chris Pratt Ready To ‘Fall In Love’ with Katherine Schwarzenegger: Why He Wants It To Work

Nearly a year after splitting from his ex-wife Anna Faris, Chris Pratt is ready to get serious with Katherine Schwarzenegger. Here’s why he’s super keen for this romance to be a success!

Chris Pratt, 39, is clearly smitten with his 28-year-old girlfriend Katherine Schwarzenegger. On July 29 they were spotted kissing after going to a Los Angeles church with his son Jack, 5. But, if smooching in front of his child wasn’t a big sign that the Guardians of the Galaxy actor is taking his new relationship seriously, insight from a pal close to him definitely is. A source close to the star has spoken EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife about the romance and it seems that Chris is just as keen on Arnold Schwarzenegger’s daughter as it looks.

”Chris is now in a place in his life where he wants to move on to a new relationship and fall in love, and his radar is all on Katherine,” the person claims. “They are having an amazing time getting to know each other and things feel very natural. She is very familiar with celebrity so it’s very comforting for him that he doesn’t have to worry that she has other intentions. It’s a completely new type of relationship for him because he really wants to make it work and not have to play any games. It’s important for him to make this work.”

When it comes to being used to fame, it’s in Katherine’s blood. Her dad Arnold, 71, is a Hollywood action hero legend and, of course, is the former governor of California. But her fame pedigree runs even deeper than that, thanks to her mom Maria Shriver, 62, who is a Kennedy. Katherine’s maternal grandmother Eunice Shriver was President John F. Kennedy’s baby sister. Having to deal with fame – and all the positive and negative things that come with it – is nothing new to her.

Speaking of which, while she may have been smooching with her boyfriend on July 29, the following day Katherine was focused on her famous dad Arnold who turned 71 years young. She wished him a Happy Birthday on her Instagram page, writing next to a throwback photo of them together, “Happy Birthday Daddy @schwarzenegger! Love you love you love you!”