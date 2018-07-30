Chris Pratt Passionately Kisses Katherine Schwarzenegger After Church Date With Son Jack

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger’s relationship has gone to the next level! He took his rumored GF to church with his son, and they shared a sweet kiss. See the pics!

You know a relationship's getting serious when the lovebirds go to church together. Chris Pratt, a devout Christian, was spotted at a church in Los Angeles with his four-year-old son, Jack Pratt — and Katherine Schwarzenegger! The July 29 service was followed by a cute post-Church ice cream date with little Jack. Chris, 39, and Katherine, 28, were photographed sharing a passionate kiss before going into the shop, and both were all smiles afterward. These two are totally into each other. Katherine, who looked beautiful in a floral maxi dress and denim jacket, sweetly interacted with Chris' son, helping him with his messy ice cream cone and sharing a laugh. Aww!

This unconventional pairing is actually courtesy of Katherine’s mother, Maria Shriver! Maria reportedly thought they’d make the perfect couple, according to a source who spoke to PEOPLE, and set them up. It’s unclear how Maria knows Chris, but maybe she just did the mom thing and pointed out a cute guy that she thought her daughter should totally date!

Things are “still new” between Chris and Katherine, but if she’s already met his son, then they must be getting serious! Just think about how happy they both looked on that cute picnic date in Santa Barbara on June 17! Plus, Anna Faris is pro-Katherine! Even though she and Chris are getting divorced, they still have tons of love and respect for each other. As a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, “Even though they’re not together as a couple anymore she still has a whole load of love for Chris, and she always will—because, despite their marriage not working out, he will always be the father of her son.” What an endorsement!