8 Celebrity Couples Who Take Their Love To The Next Level By Twinning: Kimye & More

Don’t you love when couples wear matching outfits? We do. These 8 celebrity duos took their love to the next level by wearing similar ensembles and it’s too cute — see the pics, here!

Would you ever match outfits with your significant other? These celebs did and we have to admit — it’s pretty darn cute. Whether or not these duos will have you screaming “couple goals” or not, you’ve got to take a peak at these photos because well… it’s important, and cute. This isn’t a cringey Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake denim outfit match either, so don’t worry about that!

There are many reasons why model Chrissy Teigen, 32, and John Legend, 39, are couple goals. They are both wildly successful, absolutely hilarious, and have two gorgeous children together — what else could you want? Recently the pair was spotted out in about shopping in LA and were totally twinning. Chrissy wore a long black maxi dress and a olive colored trench coat, while John wore a completely black outfit with a similar colored leather jacket. We wonder if this was on purpose? Either way, it’s pretty legendary (get it?)

Kim Kardashian, 37, and Kanye West, 41, are one of the hottest couples in Hollywood right now. Through thick and thin, they always have each other’s backs and that’s super important in a successful relationship! Twinning is also super important in a successful relationship, and Kimye has nailed that too! The two stepped out in 2014 epically matching while out on a date night in New York and we love the look. Kim wore a black pea-coat like jacket with gold buttons and nothing underneath! She paired the jacket with some nude strappy heels and wore her hair slicked back. Kanye wore an identical jacket — but no worries, he had a black v-neck and pants on underneath! Couple goals right there!

