9 Stars Looking Sexy In Bedazzled Bodysuits: Beyonce, Taylor Swift & More

Forget crop tops, tanks, and long sleeves, because bodysuits have officially taken over! — Just ask stars like Beyonce, Kim Kardashian and Taylor Swift! See Hollywood’s hottest female stars rocking sultry, jeweled bodysuits!

When it comes to fashion, leave it to Hollywood’s A-List to be your guiding light to stacking up thee best closet pieces! And, your favorite stars have officially declared bodysuits as a must have! Whether it’s performing on stage for thousands of fans, posing for a sultry photoshoots, or just simply hitting the streets, stars like Kim Kardashian, 37, Beyonce, 37, Britney Spears, 36, Taylor Swift, 28, Selena Gomez, 26, and more are stepping out in bodysuits! And, these aren just any ole’ bodysuits. — These stars have incorporated sexy cuts and bedazzled jewels to their one pieces! Check out celebs who are all about the bodysuit in our attached gallery!

One star you can most likely find in a bodysuit any time she hits the stage is T-Swift! The singer’s go-to performance piece is a good, (most of the time, jeweled) bodysuit. From black, to blue, and even a rainbow one-piece, Tay has taken bodysuits to the next level on her Reputation World Tour. And, let’s also mention that Tay goes through an estimated eight costume changes during the entire production, most of which are all bodysuits, with a twist, of course. While on stage, Tay rocks a an all-black sequined bodysuit, seen with and without sleeve and a removable hood. She also rocks a bedazzled, black and gold snake-inspired bodysuit with a removable cape, because why not? And, we can’t forget about (our favorite) her rainbow bodysuit with hanging beads. And, there’s plenty more where these one pieces came from!

Another singer who’s a big fan of on-stage bodysuits is Beyonce. The mother of three is currently on her On The Run II tour with her hubby, JAY-Z, 48, where she’s donning some of the coolest and most expensive jeweled bodysuits we’ve ever laid eyes on. One of her tour looks that’s been turning heads is her custom white, jeweled Balmain bodysuit. Then, there’s her cheetah-print bodysuit with bondage-like straps; her all-black, long sleeve sparkling bodysuit; her domanatrix-like leather one-piece; and, her angelic, white, sequin bodysuit. Honestly, we’re pretty sure every outfit on her current tour is a bodysuit of some form, and we’re not complaining.

Another star who loves a good, sexy bodysuit is Kim Kardashian. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is known for her eye-catching one pieces. — See Kim, Bey, Tay and more stars who’ve stunned in bedazzled bodysuits in our attached gallery!