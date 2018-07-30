Bow Wow Has Twitter Meltdown, Swearing At Fans, Threatening To Quit Music & Work At GameStop

Is Bow Wow okay? The rapper went off on Twitter and says he’ll quit music to work at GameStop — just as soon as he sees his therapist first! See the bizarre tweets here!

Seriously, what is going on? Something pissed Bow Wow off majorly, to the point that he started ranting on Twitter from his private jet. The gist: he’s quitting fame, he wants to sell all his worldly possessions, and he hates music blogs. He’s got an appointment to see his therapist, too. See all of his tweets in full below!

It all started when someone took sneaky photos of him while he was out in public, and claimed that he was cheating on his lady. Not cool! They even claimed that Bow Wow allegedly kicked the poster and their friend out of a club! This enraged Bow Wow, who said it wasn’t true at all. “I don’t do cameras u stupid b***h! Come in my section recording! So we shut your bright ass camera down u got mad so u tweet my b***h. Id pay a b***h 1000 to slap the lacefront off yo dusty ass! This goes for the rest of you hoes! LEAVE ME AND MINE THE F**K ALONE”. Woah!

As if that weren’t clear enough, he went off in a total meltdown, tweeting, “I don’t give a f**k about that lil money. Or your cheap ass phone. Don’t ever come for me or mine ever you ugly b***h! You can clown all day about me but once u put my girl in it IM TRIPPN! f**k this famous sh*t” He continued, tweeting, “I hate you f**king bloggers too! Shaderoom i f**k with. All you other gossiping ass hateful sites F**K YOU! your comment sections F**K YOU! SMASH OR PASS BULLS**T I WOULDNT F**K YOU UGLY I SHOP AT LANE BRYANT B***HES EVER! F**K YOU!”

His solution to get rid of the haters? Quit music, and fame altogether. You want to see Bow Wow again? Stop by your local GameStop, because that’s apparently where he’ll be working from now on! If you had tickets to his Def tour, he says he’s canceling. You won’t be out money, though, because he’s promising to give all of his money away. Get on his good side!