Blake Lively 30, and Ryan Reynolds, 41, attended a July 28 Taylor Swift concert, and the husband-and-wife duo were fangirling HARD. The couple screamed like proud parents when Taylor went into a rendition of “Gorgeous,” and it was the sweetest moment! In a fan-taken Twitter video, both stars were visibly elated to be at the show, while taking pictures and videos on Blake’s cell phone. As the opening notes of “Gorgeous” began to play, Blake’s jaw dropped, and she began to jump up and down. “BLAKE AND RYAN ARE SO CUTE REACTING TO GORGEOUS,” the caption on the adorable video read.

While Blake and Ryan are T-Swift stans due to the fact that they are close friends with the star, there was another reason they were so excited to be at the show that night. The baby who can be heard saying the word “gorgeous” at the beginning of Tay’s song, is none other than James Reynolds, their daughter! Yup thats right, the Reynolds family has a credit on Taylor’s Reputation album. The three-year-old toddler got her recording start early thanks to Tay, and if you look closely on the Reputation album booklet, you’ll see James’ name credited as “baby intro voice.” So official!

The silly antics of Blake and Ryan’s relationship continue to give us life in so many ways! Their endless social media trolling have us laughing non-stop as we scroll, and it’s hard not to love the couple who have no problem poking fun at each other. In Blake’s most recent Instagram post the actress is seen laughing on an oceanside swing in a white tee, black pants, and a cap. “I want my damn hat back,” Ryan jokingly demanded in the comments. Just a few weeks earlier Ryan joked in an interview, “My wife’s been shooting a film overseas so I’ve been having a ton of time to pretend like I’m watching the kids. She’s probably filing [divorce] papers as we speak.” This guys got jokes!

BLAKE AND RYAN ARE SO CUTE REACTING TO GORGEOUS pic.twitter.com/iEWlxSL4Xd — “SOFIAAAAAAAA” 🐍 (@avocadoswifts) July 29, 2018

Blake and Ryan’s marriage is truly the gift that keeps on giving, and we’re just going to keep on living vicariously though them.