Congressional Candidate Leslie Cockburn Blasts Opponent For Bigfoot Erotica, Stunning Voters

VA congressional candidate Leslie Cockburn slammed opponent Denver Riggleman for campaigning with a ‘white supremacist’ and liking ‘Bigfoot erotica.’ WTF?

Apparently, his feet aren’t the only big part of Bigfoot. Virginia’s democratic candidate for congress, Leslie Cockburn, discovered something very peculiar about her opponent on Instagram, and immediately took to Twitter to share it with her followers, of course. Virginia Republican congressional candidate Denver Riggleman has apparently posted twice about Bigfoot erotica! And yes, it’s just what it sounds like. You see, when a man loves a Sasquatch very much, they get down and dirty. The first image that Cockburn shared is, according to Riggleman, the cover art for his own story, called Mating Habits of Bigfoot and Why Women Want Him. It features a well-placed censor bar over the mythical creature’s nether regions, for which we’re all very grateful.

The second image is a hilarious pic of his face poorly photoshopped over another drawing of Bigfoot. Riggleman countered Cockburn’s tweets by saying that they were just jokes between “military buddies” and said that him liking Bigfoot erotica is “absurd.” Sounds like something someone who loves Bigfoot erotica and is writing their own would say, but we digress. And yes, we haven’t overlooked the fact that his accuser’s last name is Cockburn. There are a lot of layers to this whole situation. Her followers were extremely confused — and amused — by Riggleman’s supposed kink, tweeting things like, “”I wouldn’t say I’m Yetisexual, but I’m definitely Yeti-curious,” and, “Who ARE these people we are living amongst?!?! Devotee of Bigfoot erotica? WTAF? Who raised them?? Please tell me that somehow no woman had a role in creating these sickos. # VoteBlue”.

Cockburn’s other accusation in her tweet should be dissected, as well, that her “opponent Denver Riggleman, running mate of Corey Stewart, was caught on camera campaigning with a white supremacist.” Stewart ran for Virginia governor in 2017 (he lost) and is now running as the GOP candidate for Senate. During her gubernatorial campaign, he stated many times that he was opposed to removing a statue of Confederate general Robert E. Lee in Charlottesville, and embraced the use of the Confederate flag. During a Republican women’s club event in early 2017, he said that Virginia needed to “stick up for our heritage.”

My opponent Denver Riggleman, running mate of Corey Stewart, was caught on camera campaigning with a white supremacist. Now he has been exposed as a devotee of Bigfoot erotica. This is not what we need on Capitol Hill. pic.twitter.com/0eBvxFd6sG — Leslie Cockburn (@LeslieCockburn) July 29, 2018

From my opponent Denver Riggleman’s Bigfoot erotica collection. pic.twitter.com/ELe0TWJh21 — Leslie Cockburn (@LeslieCockburn) July 29, 2018

Stewart isn’t even the most problematic candidate Riggleman’s associated himself with. He attended a campaign event with Isaac Smith, a well-known white nationalist, in 2017. Smith co-founded Unity and Security for America, a white supremacist organization that is radically right politically, and promotes anti-Semitic conspiracy theories. They’ve often appeared at campaign events with neo-Confederate hate group League of the South. Needless to say, allegedly wanting to read about Bigfoot f**king is the least of Riggleman’s problems.