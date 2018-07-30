Beyonce Rocks White Balmain Bodysuit, Garters & Thigh High Boots In Sexiest Look Since Twins’ Birth

Just when we thought Beyonce couldn’t get any sexier… she went and did this! The singer added sultry thigh highs to her already sizzling white tour outfit and we have to you her full look!

Beyonce, 36, turned up the heat for the start of the North American leg of her On The Run II Tour, with JAY-Z, 48, right by her side. The singer added thigh-high white boots and garters to her white Balmain ensemble, one of her many sexy stage outfits. The boots were an added bonus to her bejeweled look, which she’s been rocking on tour. And, we have to say, Bey has never looked better! — Check out her look below!

While Bey is always surprising us, there may have been a reason for her amped up style. President Barack Obama and Michelle, were on hand at Bey and JAY’s tour stop at FedExField in Landover, Md, on Saturday night, July 28. Excited fans caught the Obamas moving and grooving to JAY’s “N***as In Paris”, while all smiles at the concert. The Obamas and the Carters have formed a tight bond through the years, as Beyonce has performed at Obama’s inaugurations in both 2009 and 2013. She also put on a show at Michelle’s 50th birthday party in 2014. Not to mention Beyonce and JAY have been supportive of the Obama Administration during his time in office.

Bey’s altered tour look comes amidst the wild pregnancy speculation fans continue to investigate. The singer has been the subject of baby rumors ever since viral fan videos of her on stage, have suggested she’s pregnant. However, Bey has yet to address the speculation directly. Nonetheless, she did seem to put the rumors to rest during a show over the weekend (July 28-30). While Bey was performing her hit, “Flawless” she patted her belly and sang, “I woke up like this!” She added: “You know your flaws make you beautiful, you know that right?”

The North American leg of the hip hop couple’s On The Run II Tour also comes amidst a report that Bey will be Vogue‘s upcoming September cover girl. While Bey is no stranger to posing for Vogue — as she’s been featured on the cover of the mag’s Sept. 2015, 2013, and 2009 issues — there has been zero confirmation about this.