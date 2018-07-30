Bella Thorne Shows Off Butt In Skimpy Lingerie In One Of Her Sexiest Photos Ever – See Pic

Yowzers! Bella Thorne set the bar again for NSFW pics, this time by uploading a not-so-average butt selfie to Instagram on July 30. See it, here!

Nothing says “Bitch I’m Bella Thorne” better than an Instagram picture of the actress herself in booty-tight pink undies and a sparkly Chanel waist chain. Bella Thorne, 20, appropriately wrote a cheeky caption for her July 30 belfie (footnote: butt selfie), saying, “She got a pretty face but she f**k me like a freaky lil bitch.” This may just seem like Bella being Bella, but the saucy words are actually a direct line from her newest single, “Pussy Mine.” That’s probably no coincidence. Staged in a diva pink dressing room, the photo mimics the baby pink room seen on her new song’s cover art, which Bella previously posted to Instagram on July 27.

Bella is not a newbie when it comes to provocative content. From flashing side boob on Instagram to strip teasing for her new music video, the “G.O.A.T.” singer isn’t shy about her positive body image. And clearly, she’s all about the shock factor, a message that rang clear when we saw her tag-team with rapper Danielle Bregoli, AKA Bhad Bhabie, 15, to catch a creepy pedophile in the “Cash Me Outside” rapper’s music video “Trust Me.” We don’t expect anything less bold from the woman who asked fans to boycott SeaWorld on behalf of PETA!

We’re hoping Bella pulls more surprises on us at the Billboard Hot 100 Music Festival on Aug. 19! She’ll be performing on-stage with sister and DJ Dani Thorne, 25, so we’re expecting the two partners in crime to lay it all out for us. We just hope Bella will have enough time to rehearse! On top of her singing and acting career, we’ve literally watched Bella prep her own merch on her Instagram Stories for her label Filthy Fangs.

We think the crystal Gucci headpiece is the cherry on top to this barely-there pink ensemble. Now, Bella, can we borrow that pink boa for our next night out on town?