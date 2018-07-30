Slay, girl! Becca Kufrin showed up to ‘The Men Tell All’ special looking all sorts of amazing in a navy and black sheer dress. She has really been bringing her fashion A-game!

Becca Kufrin, 28, stunned us all when she walked out for The Men Tell All special. She rocked a black and navy knee-length shift dress. The dress featured embroidered flowers on a sheer lining, showcasing a hint of her abs and her legs. The thin straps gave the dress a super sexy feel, and she paired the look with strappy sandals — a perfect date night look!

Becca wore her hair in a deep side part, styled in gorgeous, beachy waves. Her makeup was natural and pretty, with her eyes defined with long lashes and her lips pretty with a pink gloss.

Jason Tartick, 29, who was one of her final three. Jason admitted to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that he was “truly blindsided” by Becca will be coming face-to-face with all the guys she let go this season . That includes, 29, who was one of her final three. Jason admitted toEXCLUSIVELY that he was “truly blindsided” by Becca sending him home , but he knew she had to “follow her heart and her gut.”

Jason has become a fan favorite over the course of The Bachelorette season 14, so many are wondering about the possibility of him become the next Bachelor. Becca told us EXCLUSIVELY that she thinks Jason would make a great Bachelor! “He’s a standup guy,” she revealed to HollywoodLife. “He’s so respectful, charismatic, funny, open. I mean, he has all the qualities to make a great Bachelor.”

The Men Tell All special will air just one week before the emotional season 14 finale. Becca will have to make the ultimate decision of the heart — Garrett Yrigoyen, 29, or Blake Horstmann, 28? After the year she’s had, with Arie Luyendyk Jr., 36, proposing and then breaking her heart, Becca deserves nothing but happiness. Our emotions (and tear ducts) are not ready!