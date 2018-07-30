Alex Trebek: ‘Jeopardy’ Host Reveals He’s Ready To Retire & He’s Picked His Replacement

‘What is Alex Trebek retiring?’ The legendary host is reaching the end of his contract, and he knows exactly whom he’d like to take over for him after his final ‘Final Jeopardy.’

Since 1984, Alex Trebek, 78, has stood behind the podium and issued the answers on Jeopardy. Yet, all good things have to come to an end, and while speaking with TMZ’s Harvey Levin on OBJECTified, the topic of his contract’s 2020 expiration date came up. Instead of saying he’ll “do it for as long as he can,” Alex seemed ready to pass the role of host off to someone else. “[I] mentioned to our producer not so long ago that the fellow who does the play-by-play for the Los Angeles Kings [Alex Faust], they should consider him.”

When Harvey pitched the idea of a woman taking over the role, Alex had a recommendation too! “There is an attorney, Laura Coates…she appears on the cable news shows, from time to times.” As for the chances of Alex actually renewing his contract? It would be wise not to bet everything on that chance, as Alex said the odds of him staying are “50/50 and a little less.”

So, just who is Alex Faust? The 28-year-old Brooklyn-native was picked to replaced Bob Miller, the Hall of Fame broadcaster who covered the Kings for 44 seasons, in 2017. “Believe me, it wasn’t an obvious outcome for me either,” Alex told the Los Angeles Times. “The expectation isn’t that I’m going to replace Bob Miller, because that’s just impossible to do. When you’re there for 44 years, you build up a rapport with the audience and you build a relationship with the audience…that’s part of the job responsibility for me, for me to get to know fans, for fans to get to know me, and hopefully it all works out over the long haul.”

Alex has done play-by-play on college football, basketball and lacrosse for ESPNU. He also worked for NESN and did play-by-play for the Utica (N.Y.) Comets for the American Hockey League. Leave it to Alex to honor his Canadian heritage by naming a hockey-guy as one of his potential successors. His other potential heir, Laura, has a brain large enough to hold all the answers in the world. From St. Paul, Minnesota, Laura graduated from Princeton University’s Woodrow Wilson School of Public and Internal affairs and the University of Minnesota Law School. She’s a Professorial Lecturer of Law at George Washington University, and was an Intellectual Property litigator, a former Assistant United States Attorney for the District of Columbia, and a Trial Attorney in the Civil Rights division of the Department of Justice.

“Incredibly honored & humbled @Jeopardy Alex Trebek 1) knows who I am 2) thinks I’d be a great host of my fave game show ever that I grew up watching w/ my family & still watch w/ my own kids (who saw him say this & now think I’m a genius) #Dying,” the Laura Coates Show host tweeted in response to the news.