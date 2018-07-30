Alex Rodriguez Believes Jennifer Lopez Is His Perfect Soul Mate: Prepping For The Right Time To Propose

It’s not a matter of if but when Alex Rodriguez proposes to girlfriend Jennifer Lopez. We’ve got details on how he planning for the perfect time to pop the question.

For the past year and a half of dating, Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez have been inseparable. It’s only a matter of time before the former New York Yankee asks the superstar to marry him, and he wants everything about the proposal to be as perfect as JLO is. “Jennifer makes Alex a better man, she completes him, and together they feel like they can conquer the world. Alex wants to spend the rest of his life with Jennifer, he’s finally met his soul mate, and he knows without doubt that he’s found his perfect woman. Now, he’s just got to find the right moment to propose. He wants it to be absolutely perfect,” a source close to A-Rod tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

JLO just turned 49 on July 24 and she looks hotter than ever. She flaunted her amazing bikini body during her birthday celebration in the Bahamas, with A-Rod proudly by her side. “Alex loves when Jennifer shows off her hot body on social media, he thinks she’s the most beautiful woman in the world, and he’s so proud that she’s his. There really is nothing about Jennifer that he would change, he thinks she is perfect in every way. These past 18 months have been the happiest of Alex’s life, and Jennifer makes Alex feel young again—they are always goofing around, and they have so much fun together,” our insider adds.

Jennifer’s birthday would have been the perfect time to pop the question, as they were surrounded by friends and family for the beachy getaway. In Instagram pics she posted later on her birthday night, JLO was wearing a giant diamond ring on THAT finger. Sadly it wasn’t an engagement ring but just some gorgeous bling that Alex gave her as Valentine’s Day gift earlier this year. On closer inspection it was the same $173,000 Cartier ring emerald, white gold and diamond encrusted bauble in the shape of a panther’s head. Oh well, all in good time when it comes to that marriage proposal.