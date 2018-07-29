‘The Bachelorette’: 16 Hottest Pics Of Becca’s Suitors — Garrett, Colton & More

Forever swooning over Becca Kufrin’s suitors. From Garrett to Colton to Blake, these super hot photos of Becca’s sexy season 14 contestants will make you totally drool!

When Becca Kufrin’s suitors stepped out of the limo in the season 14 premiere of The Bachelorette, we knew it was going to be a great season. There were just so many hot guys, and they’ve had us swooning from the very beginning. Since then, our love for the suitors has only gotten stronger. Most of the men have proven to be as impressive on the inside as they are on the outside.

As we’ve seen on the show, Becca’s men love to go shirtless. The king of shirtless photos is definitely Colton Underwood, 26. His Instagram page has enough shirtless photos to make you blush all day, every day. Becca may have eliminated him after hometown dates, but rest assured, you’ll be seeing more shirtless Colton on Bachelor In Paradise.

Fellow suitors Connor Obrochta, 25, and Jordan Kimball, 26, also have no problem showing off a little skin. Just when you think these Bachelorette boys have reached their peak, they surprise us again. And when they pose for sexy photos together, we can barely handle it.

All of Becca’s extremely hot suitors will be getting together for the Men Tell All special on July 30. They’re going to be talking about their feelings and dishing about their bad blood, but they’re going to look good doing it.

Becca will then have to choose between Garrett Yrigoyen, 29, and Blake Horstmann, 28, on The Bachelorette season 14 finale on Aug. 6. Both men have fallen for Becca and want to spend their lives with her. Garrett and Blake are both great guys and very good-looking. Who will she choose? No matter who she picks, it was an incredibly tough decision for her. “It was the hardest day,” Becca told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.