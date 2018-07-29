Selena Gomez ‘Praying’ For Demi Lovato’s Recovery — The Thought Of Almost Losing Her Is Too Much

Selena Gomez is ‘here’ for Demi Lovato after her alleged overdose, no matter what! A source close to Selena told HL EXCLUSIVELY how ‘thankful’ she is that Demi’s on the road to recovery!

Selena Gomez was “heartbroken” over Demi Lovato‘s recent alleged overdose in her home on Jul. 24, but she’s also let Demi’s family know that she’s here for her in any way, shape or form. A source close to Selena told us EXCLUSIVELY how she reacted to Demi’s hospitalization at Cedas-Sinai Medical Center, where she’s been surrounded by friends, family, and her ex Wilmer Valderrama. “Selena contacted Demi’s mom as soon as she heard the news, and she’s made it clear that she’s here for Demi in any way that’s needed,” our source said. “Selena won’t be going to visit Demi in hospital right now because it’s not practical and really won’t serve any positive purpose. Demi’s mom has passed on Selena’s love and best wishes, and right now, the only people visiting Demi are her close family and Wilmer.”

When it comes down to it, while Demi’s relapse has been shocking, Selena is happy that she’s getting the help she needs. “Selena is heartbroken over Demi’s relapse, and it tears her apart to think about what a dark place Demi must have been in,” our source went on to say. “Selena is just grateful that Demi is in hospital and that she can now get the treatment that she needs.”

On top of that, Selena thinks of and cares about Demi as a sibling. “Selena and Demi have been through so much together over the years and she thinks of her as a sister,” our source added. “The thought of almost losing her is really too much to bear, Selena is so thankful that Demi has been given another chance, and she is praying for her recovery each and every night.”