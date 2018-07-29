National Lipstick Day — How To Get Free Lipstick at MAC, Stila, IT Cosmetics & More

Huda Kattan of Huda Beauty actually OWNS National Lipstick Day, which is July 29, but tons of retailers are offering deals. See how to get free makeup below!

Huda Kattan is the actually owner of the National Lipstick Day holiday, and to celebrate, she launched her brand new Huda Beauty Demi Matte liquid lipsticks in 15 shades! Ranging from nudes to bolds, there is a color for everyone. The formula is creamy with just a hint of shine — super sexy! But Huda isn’t the only one celebrating the holiday (lucky for us)! See some of our favorite shades in the gallery attached above.

MAC Cosmetics is continuing its yearly tradition by giving away a free lipstick of your choice. Better go get in line at your closest store now! Fenty Beauty is offering two FREE mini Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipsticks in shades Candy Venom and Griselda — just use the code PUCKERUP at checkout. Anastasia Beverly Hills also has an online deal — “Buy one, get one on our lip products, excluding our Lip Palette, lip sets, and new glosses.” You can mix and match glosses and mattes! Stila is also offering a buy one, get one deal online!

Winky Lux is offering a free matte lipstick in the shade PLUSH with any order over $10 on their site on July 29. At IT Cosmetics, get 15 percent off all lip products AND a free Je Ne Sais Quoi Lip Duo ($48 value) when you spend $60!

#HudaBeautyDemiMatte launching July 29th A post shared by Huda Kattan (@hudabeauty) on Jul 18, 2018 at 7:57am PDT

Find a favorite lipstick from Avon on this holiday because starting in October, they are giving back 15 percent of the net profits of their best-selling True Color Nourishing Lipstick (which comes in 10 shades) to the American Cancer Society to help fight breast cancer. Look good and feel good!