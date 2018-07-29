Kim Kardashian Goes Braless In See-Through Bodysuit On Night Out With Kanye West

Kim Kardashian just freed the nipple! While on a date night with husband Kanye West, the reality star stepped out in a semi-sheer silver top while braless. See her look here!

Kim Kardashian, 37, just wore yet another chic monochromatic look! While stepping out with Kanye West, 41, for a date night, the social media maven rocked a sheer skin-tight silver bodysuit. She also went braless under long-sleeved top which happened to be a bit see-through. She also rocked a vintage metallic skirt by Versace to round out her ensemble. Kim accessorized with dark sunglasses and black and blue heels. See Kim’s outfit here!

For her beauty look, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star kept things simple with a light brown eyeshadow and nude lip. She also sported her new haircut – a blunt, center-parted lob. We love this shorter style on her!

We’ve seen Kim in plenty of monochromatic looks lately. She can typically be seen modeling her husband’s Yeezy collections while out and about. Most recently, she shared a photo of herself in a light grey hoodie and matching thigh-high boots. The Instagram pic from July 28 was captioned, “It was just like 110 in Calabasas #Yeezy,” which poked fun at how inappropriately she was dressed for the weather.

But even though we would never personally be caught dead in a sweater during the summer, we have to admit she looked really great. She accessorized the look with oversized silver-framed sunnies. Kim was still sporting her longer hair at the time, which she wore in loose beachy waves.