Kendall Jenner Vs. Kourtney Kardashian: Which Sister Is The Bikini Queen Of Summer 2018?

Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian have been killing the bikini game this summer. But who is the ultimate bikini queen of the summer? Take a look at their hottest photos and decide!

Without a doubt, Kendall Jenner, 22, and Kourtney Kardashian, 39, have the hottest bikini photos of summer 2018. These fierce sisters have slayed in selfies, romantic getaways, and more — all while wearing the sexiest bikinis. They’ve turned up the heat this summer like no one else.

Kourtney has ruled the summer in the hottest bikinis. She’s posted the most sizzling pics in off-the-shoulder bikinis, metallic bikinis, and thong bikinis. The mom-of-three took sexy to a whole new level when she flaunted her toned booty in a floral thong bikini in July 2018. While on vacation in Europe with boyfriend Younes Bendjima, 25, Kourtney donned sexy bikini after sexy bikini. She is truly living her best life this summer. Work it, girl!

Kourt’s super hot body is the result of hard work in the gym and a strict diet, HollywoodLife learned EXCLUSIVELY. “Kourtney is super strict with her diet and hardly ever eats sugar – she calls it ‘evil.’ And she’s pretty much gluten and dairy free too, except when she’s treating herself,” a source told HollywoodLife.

Her younger sister, Kendall, has also been bringing her bikini A-game this summer. Kendall has made our jaws hit the floor with her sexy and artsy bikini photos. She’s not afraid to get a little up close and personal with her bikini pics. Kendall loves to show off her killer abs and toned legs. She’s a model so of course she knows how to pose!

Take a look at more of Kendall and Kourtney’s sexiest bikini photos of summer 2018 in our gallery now! The summer’s not over yet, so we’re anticipating more sizzling bikini photos from these two gorgeous sisters!