Kendall Jenner Stuns Wearing Sexy Calvin Klein Thong Underwear In Mirror Selfie

Kendall Jenner takes mirror selfies in her Calvins. Check out her latest pic of the model rocking a thong and t-shirt!

Kendall Jenner, 22, is slaying in #HERCALVINS. (That’s the hashtag right? No? Oh well, it fits the sentence structure. Moving on!) The supermodel shared a brief video on her Instagram story that shows her standing in front of her mirror wearing nothing but a white cropped tee and a black Calvin Klein thong. Obviously she looks amazing, because, well, she’s Kendall Jenner.

The video also featured a fun shark sticker, which was cute enough to forgive the fact that Shark Week actually ended yesterday. While the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was only half-dressed, she had a complete beauty look going on. Her dark locks were pulled back into a messy bun, and she had a full face of makeup on, which included contour, highlighter and a dusty rose lip gloss. In the video, she actually zooms up on her face because her bold brow and dewy cheekbones were clearly the best part. Thong, who?

She didn’t have any jewelry on for the casual look, but she did have a black hair-tie around her wrist which is honestly the most relatable accessory I’ve ever seen a KarJenner wear TBH. Pretty unnecessary though since her hair was already up, but hey, there’s nothing wrong with a backup hair-tie.

Kendall posted on her Instagram Story. pic.twitter.com/HBp3wkYkng — Kendall Updates (@kendallkeek) July 29, 2018

This is definitely a more relaxed ensemble than the one we saw her in yesterday. On July 27, she shared another Instagram story video of her rocking a red latex bodysuit and Louis Vuitton printed tights for a photo shoot she was working on. In the pic, captioned “robot fittings,” Kendall also rocked side-swept bangs while the rest of her long locks were piled into a bun on top of her head. We’re excited to see whatever editorial this look was for!