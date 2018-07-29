Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Look Totally Cute & In Love While Grocery Shopping in NYC

Justin Bieber and fiancee Hailey Baldwin were seen grocery shopping at a Whole Foods in New York City on July 28 and they were once again full of loving PDA and smiles. See EXCLUSIVE pics here!

Justin Bieber, 24, and Hailey Baldwin, 21, made a grocery run at a Whole Foods in New York City on July 28 and it was a very public affair! The two lovebirds were dressed down and looking cool and casual as they shopped for food and drinks. Hailey wore an oversized denim jacket while Justin opted for a hoodie and jeans but their humble wardrobe didn’t stop them from being noticed. In addition to cozying up with each other during the outing, they took the time to take pics with excited fans who couldn’t believe they randomly met the high profile young stars. An eyewitness EXCLUSIVELY told us that Justin and Hailey looked “really cute and in love” during their time in the store and they were “really nice” to fellow shoppers who were going up to them to say hello.

The duo’s been seen in a ton of public places in the last month and each time, they’ve been gracious to the people around them. From hotels in Miami to Starbucks in New York, these two have been taking in the attention and well wishers with warmth and gratitude. Perhaps it’s the blissful feeling of being in love that’s responsible for the openness? It could be and we couldn’t be more thrilled for the adorable pair!

Ever since Justin officially announced his engagement to Hailey in a message on Instagram back on July 9, things have been nonstop for them. They’ve been taking full advantage of their summer with multiple vacations and have been spending time with family. There’s no public wedding date as of yet but we just can’t wait to see the soon-to-be Mr. & Mrs. take on their lives together as a married couple!

As always, Justin and Hailey couldn’t get enough of each other during their recent grocery outing. Whether they’re doing chores together or enjoying a summer swim together, they sure do seem to know how to appreciate each other!