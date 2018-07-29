Janet Jackson wowed an excited audience when she took to the stage and gave a memorable performance at the Panorama Music Festival in New York City on July 28. Check out her singing her big hits here!

Janet Jackson reminded us why she’s the queen of pop when she took the stage and put on a thrilling performance at the Panorama Music Festival in New York City on the night of July 28 and it was truly special. The incredible performer belted out some of her biggest hits as well as some inspiring b-side tracks while showing off her youthful energy with some amazing dance moves, making sure not one member in the crowd would walk away untouched. Whether she was making her grand entrance with an audio track talking bout the serious problems that still stand in the world regarding racism (white supremacists, domestic terrorism) or she was bringing us back to the time when she demanded the world be “rid of color lines” with her enthusiastic performance of “Rhythm Nation”, one thing’s for sure: there couldn’t be a better headliner than Miss. Jackson!

The gorgeous singer, who was dressed in a flattering black and silver costume for the event, also brought a moment of grace and tribute to the night when she dedicated her bittersweet song, “Together Again” to her late father Joe Jackson, who passed away on June 27 at the age of 89 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. Pictures of Joe and Janet as a child flashed on a screen behind her as she sang the sweet tune about knowing they’ll be together again someday. Her late brother, Michael Jackson, also made an appearance on the screen when she shows footage of their epic music video for their song “Scream”. She ended the loving performance by looking up to the sky and pointing before saying, “I miss you – both of you.”

Janet’s appearance at this year’s three-day Panorama Music Festival came after the first day (July 27) was cancelled due to weather conditions. Friday’s big performers were set to include The Weeknd, Migos, Dua Lipa, The War on Drugs and more. Despite the first day disappointment, Janet’s huge performance on the second night was definitely a reminder of why the festival tends to be one of the most popular in the NYC area. Janet has been in the middle of her State of the World Tour 2018 before her Panorama performance and she will continue it on July 29 in Virginia Beach, VA.

52 where? @JanetJackson at @PanoramaNYC pic.twitter.com/HN9ou4v0F1 — Ć H Â M Ê L Ê Ô N (@Chameleon876) July 29, 2018

OMG @JanetJackson’s set at @PanoramaNYC is phenomenal. I don’t care what anyone says. @JanetJackson is the greatest entertainer. POINT BLANK PERIOD! #Janorama pic.twitter.com/0Ub20AURnL — Ć H Â M Ê L Ê Ô N (@Chameleon876) July 29, 2018

After all these years, Janet’s still got it and we have a strong feeling it’s not going away anytime soon!