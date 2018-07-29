Halsey Reveals Butt In Racy Thong Bustier, Garter Belt & Stockings At Playboy Party

Halsey’s look at the Playboy event on July 28 was absolute FIRE. The singer rocked a black bodysuit, garter belt and thigh-high tights for the party. See her seriously sexy look here!

Halsey‘s never been one to shy away from a daring look, and her latest ensemble is the perfect evidence of that. The singer hosted Playboy’s Midsummer Night’s Dream event at the Marquee Nightclub in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 28, and boy did she go all out with her attire.

The “Bad At Love” hitmaker showed up to the event in a black satin bodysuit. The halter bustier featured a ruffle detail that accentuated her cleavage and a thong cut that showed off an ample amount of booty. The sexy look also included a garter belt, a gold chain belt, sheer thigh-high socks, a gold necklace that said her name, and a black bow headband. Halsey’s heels also perfectly matched the monochromatic ensemble.

For her beauty look, the songstress opted for a platinum wavy lob hairstyle. She kept her makeup fairly simple with dark lashes, bronze eyeshadow and a glossy peach lip.

This isn’t the only time this week that Halsey rocked a lingerie look. On July 27, she shared a casual shot of herself lying in bed to her Instagram. In the photo, you can see her propped up on pillow and her elbow while wearing a strappy white bra and matching thong. This matching underwear set perfectly mimics an idea that Halsey brought up in an Instagram caption from May: “when ur bra and underwear match it means u have ur life together right?” YEP.

Halsey’s red carpet style tends to be pretty fun. For the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards, the Grammy nominated artist arrived in an animal print crop top and matching mini skirt. The short skirt also featured a decorated belt buckle with an extra piece of fabric that added more texture to the outfit. She also rocked blonde hair on this occasion as well, opting to pile it into a neat bun on top of her head.