Donald Trump Claims His Poll Numbers Are Higher Than Abe Lincoln’s & Twitter Mocks Him

Donald Trump claimed that his poll numbers are higher than Abraham Lincoln’s were… despite polls not being around in Lincoln’s time. Twitter immediately erupted with jokes.

Donald Trump, 72, was caught making up his approval ratings yet again. The president took to his personal Twitter account and, as usual, spouted some nonsense. This time, his ridiculous tweeting was about having higher poll numbers than Abraham Lincoln, who was president before presidential polling was even a thing.

“Wow, highest Poll Numbers in the history of the Republican Party. That includes Honest Abe Lincoln and Ronald Reagan. There must be something wrong, please recheck that poll!” It’s unclear what poll Trump was citing, but it is clear that Gallup, the first polling organization to conduct accurate opinion polling for United States presidential elections, didn’t conduct its first poll until the election between Franklin D. Roosevelt and Alf Landon. That was in 1936, which was 71 years after Lincoln’s assassination.

Naturally, Twitter had a lot to say about this unrealistic comparison. Some social media users mocked the idea of Lincoln finding out his approval rating among Republicans. “Mr. Lincoln, your poll numbers are way down. Why? That Civil War thing, sir. It’s just not playing well in the South,” @bob_toomey tweeted. Others just pointed out the obvious. “Polls didn’t exist when Lincoln was alive. This is information a 5 year old could find in literally under 8 seconds,” @JimStevo11 said. Google’s a wondrous thing, people!

"Mr. Lincoln, your poll numbers are way down. Why? That Civil War thing, sir. It's just not playing well in the South." — Bob Toomey (@bob_toomey) July 29, 2018

The first presidential polling was between #FDR and Alf Landon in 1936. #Lincoln was #President from 1861 until his assassination in 1865. We need to bring facts back to politics or we are doomed. #Trump #FakeNews #polls https://t.co/IZxfOsba0z — Justin Brooks (@JustinoBrooks) July 29, 2018

Trump didn’t cite the poll he was referring to, but a Gallup poll released earlier in July found that 90 percent of Republicans approved of Trump in June, according to The Hill. That number has since fallen to 87 percent. This would make him one of the most popular modern presidents within his own party at this point in his first term. However, former President George W. Bush had a higher approval rating among Republicans shortly after 9/11, so Trump saying he has the highest ratings in the history of his party still isn’t accurate.