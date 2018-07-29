Demi Lovato Trying Not To Be Hard On Herself About Alleged OD — She Knows Addiction Is A Disease

Demi Lovato is being kind to herself despite her alleged overdose and although she understands that she has a serious illness that she’s going to be battling for the rest of her life, she’s determined to get better.

Demi Lovato, 25, just went through what we’re sure is one of the scariest moments of her life when she allegedly overdosed on an unknown substance and after the shocking close call, she’s working hard to make sure she doesn’t put herself down and instead, focus on getting better. “Demi is trying her best to not be too hard on herself right now, she knows that addiction is a disease, and that it is something she is going to have to battle for the rest of her life,” a source close to Demi EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Demi is so grateful to have so many loving people around her that care so much about her. She knows how lucky she is, she’s determined to get her life back on track, and be sober again.”

With so many family, friends and fans rooting for Demi, her determination could go a long way. Despite her issues in the past, the singer has been very open about the good and the bad in her life which has truly been an inspiration for many others in the world going through similar things. Her music is a direct reflection of her life and her most recent song, “Sober” proves that Demi is willing to totally put herself out there by using her creative talent.

Although Demi hasn’t spoken out about her alleged OD yet, we have a feeling she’ll do and say what she feels is right when she’s ready to do so. Until then, we’ll continue to root for Demi and wish her all the healing she needs to become healthy again. We look forward to seeing her back on stage and doing what she does best!