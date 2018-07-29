Chrissy Teigen Making Fun Of The Kardashians? Shows ‘Huge’ Butt After ‘Just Doing Squats’

Chrissy Teigen shared a little humor on Twitter when she posted an amusing distorted image of her butt looking gigantic after working out on July 28. Check out her ‘Instagram model-like’ pic here!

Chrissy Teigen, 32, turned up some laughs when she took to Twitter on July 28 to share a hilarious pic of herself posing in a mirror wearing athletic gear and sporting a HUGE butt and TINY waist. “i have been training. to be an Instagram fitness model. this is after one bag of tea and 5 reps of 2 squats !!!! If I can do it so Can U!!!!,” Chrissy hilariously captioned the pic. The image, of course, was distorted using some kind of filter but it was Chrissy’s hilarious jab at the many Instagram model advertisements on social media that claim workouts and drinking detox tea help to lose weight. Could have Chrissy also been poking fun at the Kardashians, who are known for their full luscious booties? Perhaps, but we’re sure it was all in good fun!

Chrissy’s latest post comes at no surprise considering the mom-of-two is known for being humorous on social media whenever she gets the chance. Whether she’s calling out President Donald Trump‘s latest comments or posting a photo of her steaming her vagina, this lady sure knows how to entertain her followers!

When Chrissy’s not posting eye-catching pics, she’s spending time with her hubby John Legend, 39, and their two children, Luna, 2, and two-month-old Miles. John recently gushed about being a father to not only a daughter, but now a son, after Miles’ birth. “Well it is cool to have two at the same time, it is very different,” he admitted in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife at the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation Blue Diamond Gala back on June 11. Chrissy and John may not be done with having children either. In the past, they’ve both shared that they’d love to have a lot of babies.

i have been training. to be an Instagram fitness model. this is after one bag of tea and 5 reps of 2 squats !!!! If I can do it so Can U!!!! pic.twitter.com/6IdVHPwMa9 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 29, 2018

As always, we look forward to seeing what Chrissy will post next. It’s so much fun seeing what her personality can come up with!